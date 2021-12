How Astrologist Yakari Gabriel Sets Boundaries

In other words, she understands that rest is necessary in order for her to take care of her family. While she has yet to find the right balance between work and rest, she has set boundaries to help her reach that goal. For one, she no longer works on Sundays. While it wasn’t easy at first, she has also become very transparent with her clients about her capacity. If something unexpected comes up in her life and she is unable to take a call or meet a deadline, she keeps it real with them; typically, they’re very accommodating. With such an intense workload, she also demands something from her clients: Be present. If they are unable to give their full attention to her readings because they’re driving, just waking up, or in the middle of other projects, she will reschedule.