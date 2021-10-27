How COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Is Tearing Black Families Apart

Natasha* did the same. She stopped talking to her anti-vax cousins after they called her and her sister “idiots” and “paranoid” for asking them not to visit their 70-year-old parents. One cousin is convinced that COVID-19 was made up by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. That same cousin contracted the virus which put him in a coma for a month. He and his wife and kids are still refusing to get the vaccine. “They said they have antibodies and the blood of Jesus. I couldn't make this up,” Natasha says exasperated. “I just walked in the door from a viewing for a close family friend who also refused the vaccine and died within three days of being admitted to the hospital. He said he didn't want ‘government injections.’ We are dying and I don't know how to stop it.” Saira is just as fed up, and says there’s no reasoning with her family members who have already made up their minds. “It felt like none of these conversations were based in fact, and I can’t have a conversation with someone who is detached from reality,” she says.