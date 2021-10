What Does It Really Mean To Be A Bottom?

You’ll find this idea in the pop culture that is developing around pegging , too. Pegging memes suggest that there are a lot more men who adore penetration than our limited secondary school sex education allowed us to imagine. Traditionally, there has been a lot of stigma surrounding pegging too. The same problem that lesbians describe with the 'top' and 'bottom' dynamic is repeated here: assuming that being penetrated equals submission implies that taking on the 'female' role is automatically a submissive act. This not only couches submissiveness as a negative but implies that being female is a negative, too. The reality is that submission and being a woman do not necessarily go hand in hand; otherwise, as Fran puts it, "you would never see female doms."