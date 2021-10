Just In Time For Fall, Your Cool-Weather Skin-Care Capsule

If you already have a routine that works for you and products you love, great, stick with that. But, to get ahead of most common colder-weather skin concerns — shriveled-up lips and breakouts brought about by a combination of red wine , stress, and dehydration — you can make a few, careful tweaks to what you're doing now, to ensure that you're entering cuffing season , holidays, and potential back-to-office plans without having to worry about your skin. On the contrary, you'll have that good-skin glow, which, even if other parts of your life aren't going to plan, is always a win.