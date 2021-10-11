Winterising your closet is a process. Often, it involves a donation bag, a back-and-forth with the dry cleaners, and trying to find space for all the coats you pulled out of storage. But, what's more fun, and definitely an easier place to start, is giving your skincare routine a mini refresh.
If you already have a routine that works for you and products you love, great, stick with that. But, to get ahead of most common colder-weather skin concerns — shrivelled-up lips and breakouts brought about by a combination of red wine, stress, and dehydration — you can make a few, careful tweaks to what you're doing now, to ensure that you're entering cuffing season, holidays, and potential back-to-office plans without having to worry about your skin. On the contrary, you'll have that good-skin glow, which, even if other parts of your life aren't going to plan, is always a win.
Ahead, five easy tips to transition your skincare routine into autumn and winter.
