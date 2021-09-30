I first downloaded the in3D app — available on iOS and Android — and then proceeded to create my digital avatar, for which I was required to change into form-fitting clothing (I chose a pair of bike shorts and a tight-fitting T-shirt). Next, the app guided me through its scanning process, which required me to stand like a real-life mannequin, walking front to back and in circles for its scanner to get a good look at my physique. Admittedly, I felt a little scared at this point by the full-range scan that was more sci-fi than I was expecting. After a couple of minutes, my avatar, which ended up looking like a paper-doll version of me, was ready to try stuff on.