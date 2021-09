So I wanted to see how feasible a digital dressing room could be. I got in touch with TRAI , a virtual fitting room in which brands and retailers can upload and display garments that customers try on via avatars based on their exact body dimensions. TRAI’s developer, the Moscow-based company in3D, recently partnered with Replicant , a digital-only fashion developer, to implement this technology for retailers like PUMA. Currently though, the clothes available to try on do not correlate to IRL clothing. The money you spend with TRAI are the equivalent of digital tokens that you can only enjoy only online. Knowing this, I was a bit hesitant to about this dressing room before even entering it. After all, how much could these clothes mean to me if I could never physically wear them?