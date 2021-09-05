Your Horoscope This Week: September 5, 2021

The first full week of September definitely has Big Virgo Energy. Of course, there’s Monday’s new moon in Virgo, a moon that makes a trine to Uranus in Taurus an hour after it perfects. If you’re thinking of making a big change, a drastic decision, an intense pivot of your previous path — the stars are with you. It’s a new year, Earthlings, dip your apples into honey and allow what’s past to be past.
It’s worth noting that the new moon isn’t the only thing making waves in the sky on the 6th. The day breaks open with a trine between Mars in Virgo and Pluto in Capricorn. What drives us, what pushes us forward, must be for something that moves us on a deeper level or it is for nothing. An Earth trine between planets associated with fire and water, there’s steam and sweat here, there’s a desire to work for it. About an hour later, Venus in Libra conjunct Vesta makes a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius, holding a mirror up to all that passionate energy and infusing us with good faith. Trust that your efforts are not water slipping through your cupped hands. Trust that they amount to something even if that something is not tangible. There’s no need to choose between being a dreamer and a doer. It’s a false dichotomy. All powerful, energetic, visions require equal energetic devotion.
Later in the week, on the 8th, Mercury in Libra makes an opposition to Chiron in Aries, and like most strong aspects to Chiron, it’s a good time to tend to the first arrow, so that the second doesn’t get all the credit and all the attention. An opposition between Libra and Aries is an opposition between the self and the other but the aspect itself doesn’t ask us to choose — it asks us to work with the contradiction that lives in all of us. To be ourselves alone and to know ourselves through others.
Finally, Venus spends its last days in Libra, where it feels at home, and slips into Scorpio on Friday, a lovely day for Venus to go on a wild vacation. She may not be comfortable in Scorpio but she’s bound to have a transformative time — as are we all.