Your Horoscope This Week: September 5, 2021

It’s worth noting that the new moon isn’t the only thing making waves in the sky on the 6th. The day breaks open with a trine between Mars in Virgo and Pluto in Capricorn. What drives us, what pushes us forward, must be for something that moves us on a deeper level or it is for nothing. An Earth trine between planets associated with fire and water, there’s steam and sweat here, there’s a desire to work for it. About an hour later, Venus in Libra conjunct Vesta makes a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius, holding a mirror up to all that passionate energy and infusing us with good faith. Trust that your efforts are not water slipping through your cupped hands. Trust that they amount to something even if that something is not tangible. There’s no need to choose between being a dreamer and a doer. It’s a false dichotomy. All powerful, energetic, visions require equal energetic devotion.