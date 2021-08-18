This Virgo Season May Be The Most Transformative One Yet

If the past month has felt a bit too chaotic and fiery for you, things are about to calm down — and fast. On August 22, Leo season ends and Virgo season begins. The sign of the maiden is known for being logical and organized, and until the sun moves into Libra on September 22, we'll be graced with a much-needed dose of common sense.
We'll be feeling more settled internally, but there's actually a lot going on over our heads, in the cosmos. In fact, one reason the change in mood will be so apparent during the end of Leo season is because when the sun enters Virgo, it'll be joining Mars and Mercury in the sign of the maiden. "At this point we will have a stellium, or three planets in Virgo," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "This will create a powerful energy shift, and a big change from the Leo energy of the past month."
This doesn't mean we're starting with a totally clean slate, though. Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, says that this is "the season to get organized and take action on the big, heart-centered dreams and desires that were activated during Leo season." The past month was all about embracing that hyped up, main character energy of the lion. Now, Virgo season is the time to take yourself out of the spotlight and get to work.
In addition to the stellium, the start of Virgo season coincides with a Mutable Grand Cross, "with the sun, Neptune, and the Nodes of Destiny pushing us to let go of the past and start anew — if we're ready," notes Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. This astrological event occurs when "there are two squares and two oppositions that intersect with each other in the cosmos," Stardust explains. It's making early Virgo season intense, and is a great time to create and set boundaries with the people in our lives, Stardust advises. Otherwise, we may end up feeling like we're being taken for granted.
All the celestial activity — Mercury, the sun, and Mars will be opposing Neptune as well — can cause confusion, notes Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. But, she adds, "other positive aspects will counteract the confusion. Since the sun and Mars will also be harmonizing with Uranus and Pluto, we will be given the opportunity to transform and fine-tune our lives, which is what Virgo season is all about." In short, Montúfar notes: "Virgo season is going to be transformative and interesting, in a good way."
Montúfar also says that Pluto is super-activated right now, and that means it's "time to purge and get rid of what no longer serves us." She warns that jobs, feelings, relationships, and even material things may be on the chopping block à la Marie Kondo. If it doesn't bring us joy, it's time to say goodbye.
You may have heard that Virgo can be overly picky, but Murphy says this doesn't have to be a bad thing. "Being picky is awesome," she says. "It’s called discernment... Look at your life, look at your intentions. Virgo season is the time to check what is working and what is not." Decluttering your life is the best thing you can do for yourself this month.
You can trust that you'll know where to start simplifying. Montúfar says that since the Nodes of Destiny will be activated by the sun at this time, we'll be getting clear messages on exactly how we should be switching gears. "Fated events and encounters will also take place, so expect to have an interesting meeting with your own future," she says. The decisions you make and hard work you put in now may be just what you need to kickstart something great and catapult you into success.
If your intuition is feeling a little cloudy, though, Murphy suggests asking yourself these questions: What is my body telling me? What are the emotions I haven’t addressed that are now manifesting in physical pain? Are there any health and wellness rituals I have let slip that I want to return to? "This is a great time to look at the earth-based healing around you and try something new," she says. "Research crystals, herbs, flower essences, or essential oils that may help support you."
Ultimately, Virgo's healing, detailed, and grounded aura is absolutely perfect for this time of year. "The next 30 days correlate with back-to-school, back-to-work, back-to-basics time, and the last days of summer," Stardust points out. And after a fun, chaos-filled few months, the maiden is bringing us just the vibes we need to cool down from hot girl summer and enter into cozy (but never cluttered) girl fall. You coming?