Mercury In Virgo Is Here, Now Get To Work (Bitch)

Although this transit is generally a good one, it can bring some drama. As you can imagine, the shadow side here is perfectionism — which is bad enough when directed inward, but can be straight-up toxic when directed outward, toward other people. "The downside to Mercury in Virgo is that at times it can be so discerning one can become lost in details, overly critical, or picky," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com . "It is important to remember that while constructive criticism is one thing, Virgo can get caught up in being so overly critical, others are turned off. Most of the time however, Virgo’s true intent is just to get things right." Give the people in your life a little grace during this period, and try to remember that we're all just doing our best.