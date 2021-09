The Luckiest New Moon Of 2021 Is Finally Here

Although this new moon has some major positives, be on the lookout for a few downsides. Stardust warns of an "ambiguous cosmic splash" caused by Neptune, which is retrograde in Pisces . "Uncertainty and confusion will force us to stand still and reflect, rather than chase the new dream," she says. Remember when we told you to listen to your intuition? This kind of confusion can make it hard to know what your gut is really saying. Now's the perfect time to utilize that planner you haven't touched all year: Drawing up a pro/con list, or laying out some easy-to-follow steps to take toward a goal will help clarify your next move.