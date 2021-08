Are Things Getting Hot In Here, Or Is Venus Just In Libra?

Venus is Libra's ruler, so this is where the planet can work its magic most efficiently. "Since Libra is a sign that focuses a lot of its energy on one-on-one connections, relationships will be at the forefront of our minds," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power . And that's not just for fresh, new love interests, either — this may just be the perfect time to get your already existing partnership where you want it to be, especially if your summer has been more rocky than romance. "Venus in Libra can really help us get our balance back and bring back the magic," she explains.