Are Things Getting Hot In Here, Or Is Venus Just In Libra?

Even though summer is more than half over, things are still heating up — romantically, that is. The Planet of Love is once again on the move, and this time to a bigger and better placement (sorry, Virgo). Venus will be in its favorite sign, Libra, from August 16 to September 10, and astrologers are calling this the absolute best transit for love, dating, and romance. This month, in other words, you're in for quite a treat.
Venus is Libra's ruler, so this is where the planet can work its magic most efficiently. "Since Libra is a sign that focuses a lot of its energy on one-on-one connections, relationships will be at the forefront of our minds," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. And that's not just for fresh, new love interests, either — this may just be the perfect time to get your already existing partnership where you want it to be, especially if your summer has been more rocky than romance. "Venus in Libra can really help us get our balance back and bring back the magic," she explains.
Advertisement
If you're single, you'll find it easier to flirt while Venus is in Libra, finding new romances and flings around every corner. Fire up those dating apps, or get ready to approach a suitor in the wild. "You may feel more charming and more full of grace," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "You will catch more bees with honey than vinegar during this transit, so work on embodying and exuding extra elegance and enchant the world around you." Even if finding a new mate isn't a priority at the moment, using Venus in Libra's energy to your advantage right now can help you foster better relationships with your friends, family, and coworkers.
Not to rely on the most trite cliché of all time, but: Love is in the air right now. "During this time, we will all take on a more fair-minded, romantic, communicative, and harmonious approach to love," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. This is the perfect time to plan fun dates and adventurous nights out — after all, Stardust says that the "urge for romance is high." We're all about enjoying ourselves and experiencing the delights of life while Venus is in Libra.
Murphy also advises us to spend extra time with our partners, and says we shouldn't be afraid to get a little dreamy. "Create new memories or spend time just soaking up each other's presence," she says. "Venus in Libra doesn't want to focus on too much of the practical, mundane parts of life. This placement values beauty, aesthetics, luxury, and the finer things in life."
Advertisement
But one word of advice: With all this fun, it's important to be mindful of your finances. "In regards to money, it’s a time to make purchases that don’t break the bank," Stardust says. "Spend within your means, even if you’re having champagne wishes and caviar dreams." Learning to budget for this month of fun may help you prepare more for the future of your bank account.
Tread carefully on September 5, when Venus clashes with Pluto. Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, says that this may be a difficult day for us, especially concerning love, sex, or money. "Venus-Pluto aspects tend to dig beneath the surface on the positive side, but can also result in jealousy, manipulation, and obsession," she says. "If an issue comes up, it might be best to take an open-minded and logical approach rather than going down a dark rabbit hole or getting suspicious, unless some real evidence tells you otherwise."
The main theme here is, really, to sit back and relax. If you let the energy of Venus in Libra wash over you and steer you towards greener pastures, the rest of these enchanting vibes will be yours for the taking.