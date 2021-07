Is Venus In Virgo The End Of Hot Vaxx Summer?

Venus in Virgo is all about practicality and logic — and while that may not be the sexiest thing we can focus on in our romantic lives, it's still necessary. "During this time, we’ll try to better our situations with ourselves and others to create productive relationships," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck . She warns that this will give us a bit of relationship brain fog, too. "Neptune and the Nodes of Destiny will activate the romantic planet, making us somewhat delusional at the crossroads we are in when it comes to our relationships," Stardust says. Use the particular nature of Virgo to keep your head on your shoulders during this time, and if you do end up at a crossroads, take a page out of the sign of the maiden's book and organize a list of pros, cons, and action plans.