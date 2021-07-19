Is Venus In Virgo The End Of Hot Vaxx Summer?

On July 21, Venus, the Planet of Love and Pleasure, will head into chill and meticulous Virgo where it'll stay until August 16. The vibes this transit will bring are quite different from the planet's former, hornier placement of Leo. In fact, from here on out the more passionate sides of our love lives will be put on the back-burner. But that doesn't mean all romance is going out the window.
We're not trying to scare you — we swear — but it turns out that Virgo is Venus's least favorite sign to be in. "In astrology, we call it 'being in its fall,' which means that the planet is less than comfortable," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology. com. "Venus in Virgo is not only less flamboyant, but kind of picky and a bit critical." This may sound off-putting, but it doesn't mean this transit is impossible to get through. "This will make an interesting balance during Leo season and give us a little more wisdom, calm, and discernment, which may come in handy as Leo is typically so dramatic," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com.
Advertisement
And there is a plus. "The good side of Venus in Virgo is that in this service-oriented sign, Venus focuses more on pleasing," Montúfar says. "This is the perfect time to show our partners we care about them by helping them take care of mundane tasks." If this transit was a love language, it would be acts of service. That means this is a great time to take care of the ones you love. Doing your partner's laundry, cooking them a nice meal, remembering how they take their coffee, or running errands for them can go a long way right now.
Venus in Virgo is all about practicality and logic — and while that may not be the sexiest thing we can focus on in our romantic lives, it's still necessary. "During this time, we’ll try to better our situations with ourselves and others to create productive relationships," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. She warns that this will give us a bit of relationship brain fog, too. "Neptune and the Nodes of Destiny will activate the romantic planet, making us somewhat delusional at the crossroads we are in when it comes to our relationships," Stardust says. Use the particular nature of Virgo to keep your head on your shoulders during this time, and if you do end up at a crossroads, take a page out of the sign of the maiden's book and organize a list of pros, cons, and action plans.
Advertisement
Once we're out of our delusions, though, our partnerships can become stronger. "If you are in a relationship this transit can deepen mutual respect, level up understanding, and elevate communications," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "This is a time where you may feel more loyal, committed and stable in your relationships."
And if you're single, Murphy says that this is a fantastic time to revamp your dating profile or otherwise inch towards putting yourself out there. "When Venus is in Virgo, small steps go a big way," she says. "However, watch out for being super-picky — Virgo energy is perfectionist, so be mindful of where you have high standards, versus totally impossible standards. Don’t let hyper-vigilance, criticism and over-thinking stop you from being open to some possible cosmic connections." In other words, don't swipe left if a potential dating app suitor doesn't check all of your boxes — you might be missing out on something great.
"Venus in Virgo is a time to get real with yourself and others," Hale says. "What are your real desires and passions and what steps can you take to actually reach your goals? Is your partner meeting your real needs and you to him or her? How can we make things work out?"
Focusing on our relationships can be fulfilling, but one of the most important things you can do now is nurture the relationship with yourself. "Use this transit to bring some harmony, balance and detail-oriented devotion back into your everyday routines to up your personal mojo and magnetism," Murphy says. If you pour love into yourself, it'll be easier to pour into others.