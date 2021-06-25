Venus In Leo Is Here. Get Ready For Some Really Good Sex

There's no denying that the vibes of this summer are different. We're feeling fun and flirty, and we're ready to take on the world as COVID-era restrictions continue to lift. Astrologically speaking, there are some explanations for this energy. A big one: Venus, the Planet of Love, is moving into fiery, passionate Leo on June 27, and while it's there (until July 21), it'll have us doing the absolute most for love. If you consider yourself more of a shy, low-key kind of lover, you're in for quite a ride.
Venus loves being in Leo, and during this transit "we will be reaching into our carnal desires and living fearlessly through our heartfelt sentiments," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. There's no time to be coy and play hard-to-get here. This transit will have us putting ourselves out there in the hopes of making a meaningful connection that burns with the fire of one thousand suns — or, just having some really good sex.
This transit will give us the push we need to bask in our boldness. "You may notice that you are radiating warmth and feeling an extra bit of celestial swagger as Leo is one of the most confident signs," Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, tells Refinery29. We'll all be absorbing Leo's fearless energy, which will give us the strength to truly be a more exciting, out-there version of ourselves.
And our relationships are going to get a lot spicier. "Leo rules the heart, so when the goddess planet enters this kingdom, sparks can fly," Murphy says. "Expect relationships to feel hot, exciting, and a little over the top — think movie-scene make-out sessions in the pouring rain." Even if you're already in a committed relationship, you'll still be feeling that magnetic pull towards your partner — and even better, you'll both be feeling the vibes.
If you're single, you've got to risk it to get the biscuit. "This is the time of the year in which we allow ourselves to go big when displaying our affection for others," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, tells Refinery29. "If we’ve been hiding our feelings from someone, this is the perfect planet-sign combo to tell someone how much we want them!" You've got nothing to lose — so send that text, dammit.
Venus in Leo is fiery, sure, but we'll also have Mars, the Planet of Action and Desire, in the sign of the lion (which we're calling the sexiest transit of the summer). These two hot and heavy planets will conjunct one another on July 13, which is a Very Big Deal — when these two planets are together, sparks turn into explosive fireworks. Tbh, I am shaking.
"Since Venus and Mars are the love and sex planets in astrology, every time they meet — which happens every two years — they begin a new cycle of relating," says Montúfar. The last time these two energies met in the sky was way back on August 24, 2019 in the practical sign of Virgo. "Virgo is an amazing sign in many ways, but the truth is that romance isn’t necessarily its forte," she says. "Our way of approaching love, romance, and relationships was very Virgo-like for the past two years. And now, we will be doing them in more of a Leo style." Expect this romantic, fiery summer of love energy to last way beyond 2021.
The only downside to this transit is that when things go sideways, that explosive energy will still be there. "Personal drama can be extreme and egotistical, and actions or conversations can occur simply for the dramatic effect it will have," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "Venus in Leo means we will take our relationships and friendships more seriously and can be easily hurt if things don’t go as Leo thinks they should."
While all of us will feel this shift, Montúfar says this transit will be more noticeable for anyone with natal planets in fixed signs, including Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. (Your birth chart will indicate if you do.)
Venus in Leo is about to bring the fire. Can you handle the heat?