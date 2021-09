Once all my nails were pressed and French-tipped, I finished with an Essie top coat and was pleasantly surprised with the result. It's not salon perfect β€” some tips are thicker than others and the curvature is not uniform β€” but it was my first try. From an arm's length, it's cute, and so much better than anything I could do with a striping brush, which I neither own nor would trust myself to use with my left, non-dominant hand . Plus, I saved at least two hours and $30 forgoing the salon this week.