At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Is there anything better than the feeling of a fresh salon manicure? Alternatively, is there anything worse than having to stare at your grown-out polish? Weeks after a beautiful fresh gel set, I was feeling lazy and accidentally (on purpose) peeled off my soft gels. I was left with naked nails for the first time in a long time and felt inspired to try a DIY project I saw on TikTok.
Advertisement
Earlier in the week, my friend sent me a video of a makeup artist using a silicone sponge to give herself a French manicure. The hack involves using the bouncy rubber blending tool as a makeshift nail stamper, painting your polish on top — my inspo video used an electric blue, but I decided on a cream white — pressing the tip of your fingernail into the sponge, releasing it, et voila: a French tip.
I used the tools I had on hand, starting with a little clipping and filing to salvage and reshape my dry, peeling nail beds post-gels. I used JinSoon Pixie as a base; it's one of my go-to sheer pinks, very your-nails-but-flushed vibe. Once that dried, I grabbed CND Mover & Shaker, an opaque linen white, and brushed a thick coat onto my $6 e.l.f. silicone sponge. While the polish was was still wet, I began pressing my fingernails into the paint-lined sponge, working thumb to pinkie, making sure to apply even pressure to create a clean swoop.
Once all my nails were pressed and French-tipped, I finished with an Essie top coat and was pleasantly surprised with the result. It's not salon perfect — some tips are thicker than others and the curvature is not uniform — but it was my first try. From an arm's length, it's cute, and so much better than anything I could do with a striping brush, which I neither own nor would trust myself to use with my left, non-dominant hand. Plus, I saved at least two hours and $30 forgoing the salon.