Let's cut straight to the chase: Everlane is hosting an End Of Summer Sale with over 150 styles being offered up to 50% off. Excuse us while we catch our breath.
Okay, we're back.
The important details to know: The sale has already kicked off (as of midnight ET) and it runs through September 6. Items are coming from all style categories, which means last-call summer pieces and fall favorites are up for grabs at a steep discount.
And, because Everlane's End Of Summer Sale also coincides with this weekend's Labor Day sales, we recommend getting your shop on right now, as we're placing bets that things will likely sell out by the time the weekend rolls through. Click on for our editor picks ahead — or head to Everlane now if you've got this (and we think you do).
