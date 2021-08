Glossier’s First-Ever Retinol Is Here — Cue Excitement

To cop or not to cop? I honestly think it comes down to what your skin needs and concerns are. If you have generally clear skin and aren't super concerned about things like wrinkles and texture, then you probably are fine sitting this out. However, if you're looking for a potent yet gentle product that's a one-and-done way to address a variety of concerns, then this is a solid choice. It's also a great intro formula for the retinoid-curious both in regards to formula and price. Retinols (aside from ones you find at the drugstore ) tend to be expensive; at under $40 for 1.18 fl oz (35mL) of product, it's vastly more affordable than many similar products I've tried. (Not to mention, if you use it even nightly, it should last you at least a few months.) Retinols (aside from ones you find at the drugstore ) tend to be expensive; at under $40 for 1.18 fl oz (35mL) of product, it's vastly more affordable than many similar products I've tried. (Not to mention, if you use it even nightly, it should last you at least a few months.)