Glossier’s First-Ever Retinol Is Here — Cue Excitement

"When it comes to many skin frustrations, retinoids are that thing — a catch-all ingredient touted for improving nearly everything from texture and blemishes to fine lines and uneven tone," explains Chenaya Devine-Milbourne, Glossier's Senior Director of Product Marketing and Development. "But somehow, this most celebrated skin-care ingredient is also the most complicated, and we were craving a more straightforward experience. One that didn’t compromise on powerful, visible results, but held your hand a bit more." Enter from stage left, Glossier Universal Pro-Retinol. The startup beauty company's debut retinoid is here, and ahead of the highly-anticipated launch, I tested out an early-bird sample to see if it's truly the retinol of my dreams.
Advertisement
First Impressions
My primary skin concerns are addressing breakouts and hyperpigmentation, and retinol has helped me greatly with both. That's because retinol works to help speed up skin cell turnover, which can help with a host of skin concerns, from acne to fine lines. As a teen, I swore by prescription retinoid tubes like Tretinoin cream to help calm aggravated acne. Texture-wise, Glossier's retinol had a similar feel: Thick but not heavy, and fast-absorbing with a matte texture.
The general rule of thumb with testing a new retinol is to gently ease into it. Going too hard (or with too high a percentage of active ingredients) can cause peeling and irritation. Since my skin was already used to the stuff, I began incorporating Glossier's Pro-Retinol into my routine every other night. Everyone responds to retinol differently, but I personally didn't get any irritation or peeling even after my first few nights.
The active ingredient in the product is a 0.5% concentration of pure retinol with sunflower seed fatty acids to hydrate and soothe. That's where the "universal" in Universal Pro-Retinol comes from: Enough of an active ingredient to notice a difference, but gentle on most skin types. Other supporting stars include plant-based hydrators like glycerin and mondo grass root extract to gently balance the harsher effects of retinol.
While there's no magic potion to transform skin overnight, I will say, I personally noticed brighter, smoother skin (especially around my chin and jawline, where I have most texture and discoloration from acne scarring) within a week. I'm not saying it's totally gone, but it's certainly on the right track. One thing to note: Since retinol can make your skin photosensitive, always, always, always wear sunscreen during the day (which, you hopefully are already doing) to avoid sunburn and damage. To make it even easier, Glossier has even unveiled two bundles that include Invisible Shield along with the shiny new drop: The Renew + Protect Duo and a second, four-piece kit featuring picks by board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Camille Howard, DO FAAD.
Advertisement
Final Thoughts
To cop or not to cop? I honestly think it comes down to what your skin needs and concerns are. If you have generally clear skin and aren't super concerned about things like wrinkles and texture, then you probably are fine sitting this out. However, if you're looking for a potent yet gentle product that's a one-and-done way to address a variety of concerns, then this is a solid choice. It's also a great intro formula for the retinoid-curious both in regards to formula and price. Retinols (aside from ones you find at the drugstore) tend to be expensive; at under $40 for 1.18 fl oz (35mL) of product, it's vastly more affordable than many similar products I've tried. (Not to mention, if you use it even nightly, it should last you at least a few months.) Retinols (aside from ones you find at the drugstore) tend to be expensive; at under $40 for 1.18 fl oz (35mL) of product, it's vastly more affordable than many similar products I've tried. (Not to mention, if you use it even nightly, it should last you at least a few months.)
As for me, I'm excited to continue using Pro-Retinol and hope it continues living up to its excellent first impression.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.