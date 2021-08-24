Urban Outfitters’ Nuuly Is Launching A Thrift Store App

While the new platform is owned by URBN, Nuuly Thrift will let users shop and sell pieces from any brand outside of the company’s portfolio which includes Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN, and Terrain. And it comes with its own currency: Nuuly Cash. When users sell their items, they can receive credits — worth 10% more than the cash buyout — to be used for future purchases on the platform, as well as other URBN brands.