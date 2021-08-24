This Reformation Dress Sold Out After Taylor Swift’s TikTok Debut — Shop It In Other Colors Now

Taylor Swift made her TikTok debut on Monday in a big way. First, she announced that Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-released edition of her 2012 album Red, was arriving on vinyl on November 19, 2021. Then the 11-time Grammy winner made the Reformation dress she wore in the video sell out.
In the nine-second video, Swift showcased four different looks, each inspired by her albums, including folklore, evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and the forthcoming Red (Taylor’s Version). For the Fearless look, the singer wore a yellow floral sundress with a corset bodice and tiny bows on the front. The dress, called the Joyce Dress in the color Felicity, was on sale at Reformation at the time for $152, down from $218. It’s sold out now, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the level of dedication Swifties have to their queen.
Advertisement
@taylorswift
Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 ##SwiftTok♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
Though there is a waitlist for Swift’s exact dress, there’s no telling how long it already is. Or, for that matter, when it will be restocked. Luckily, the Joyce Dress is still available in its remaining four colorways, including beige-like Oatmeal; terracotta-esque Rhye; Sinead, white with delicate blue flowers; and Sour Cherry, white with red cherries. The sizes left in Sour Cherry — 8 and 10 — are discounted down to $130, while the other colors will cost you a full $218.
While we wait patiently for Reformation to help us get the Fearless look, shop the equally chic other colorways, below. Oh, and maybe preorder Red (Taylor’s Version) on redtaylorsversion.taylorswift.com, if only for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.