Super Sale Alert: FARM Rio is giving R29 readers — yes, that's you! — a super-mega exclusive deal. Using the promo code readers20, you can nab an extra 20% off everything on the site from today through August 30. (That's including its up-to-50%-off sale section, FYI.) R29 readers first fell head-over-heels for the Brazilian brand's vibrant designs and flouncy maxi dresses during its 4th of July sale — and the rest, as they say, has been top-shopped history. And even though the sunshine season's coming to an end, FARM Rio's newly debuted fall 2021 collection is proving our love affair doesn't need to. Its sweeping silhouettes, poppy color palettes, and wild prints all transition seamlessly into a chillier season full of cozier fabrics and richer hues. It's an ideal vibe for those looking to channel some cheery tropical energy when the temperatures inevitably drop. On top of crafting beautiful reader-favorite fashion, FARM Rio has also made an eco-friendly goal to be as environmentally conscious and ethical as possible; offering carbon-neutral shipping on all orders and partnering with sustainability initiatives. Through a partnership with One Tree Planted, the brand is able to match every purchase with the planting of a tree in Brazil’s endangered forests and is currently tracking to a total of half a million trees planted by the end of the year. Below, find a selection of our favorite FARM Rio styles to shop with your new exclusive 20%-off discount code: readers20.
No need to put away your favorite maxi dresses for the cool weather: our favorites from FARM Rio's fall collection are perfect for that smooth seasonal transition — and they'll stick around for the rest of the year in your closet too. Keeping with the funky print theme, these styles offer a more fall-friendly color palette.
Staying warm has never looked better. We can guarantee you'll be standing out at all your future holiday parties and pumpkin-picking expeditions with these toasty sweaters.
From mini to maxi, there's no need to put your skirts away for fall. Pair them with tights and boots for the chilliest of days, or sneakers and a denim jacket for when it's just above 60° degrees. Now's the time to get a true statement skirt to pair with your basics or go bold and mix your prints.
Take advantage of this super-exclusive offer to snatch these soon-to-be-gone dresses, because we're talking an extra 20% off on up-to-50%-off styles (that's a discount of up to 70% off!). From fall-ready dresses to summer favorites, you wouldn't want to miss this.
Farm Rio's sale section isn't just full of gorgeous maxi dresses, it also features outfit-ready blazers, tropical maxi skirts, and bright (and lemon-y) tops. Paired with a casual pair of jeans or create an equally colorful ensemble, these barely-over-$100 gems (and one under-$100 super find) belong in your closet.
