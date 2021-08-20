Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s New Beauty Brand Helps Her Manage Adult Acne

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is best known for her fashion aesthetic, but beyond a perfected mirror-selfie stance and an enviable Bottega collection, her business passion is actually fashion and accessories' next of kin: beauty.
Her love of glossy editorial coupled with the long hours spent in the makeup chair inspired Huntington-Whiteley to launch Rose Inc., her personally-curated beauty website, back in 2018. Since then, the model-turned-brand-founder has been quietly lab-formulating her dream collection of beauty products to live under the Rose Inc. umbrella — and it's finally here.
For Huntington-Whiteley, the decision to become yet another celebrity launching a beauty company, was not entirely her own — but a byproduct of what her followers were asking for. "Whenever I share anything beauty-related across my platforms, it got so much engagement," Huntington-Whiteley explained to Refinery29 in a recent Zoom interview. "I wanted an opportunity to connect with that audience and community. So, I set out to see if I could bring them a product line."
In terms of exact products, Huntington-Whiteley worked alongside Rose Inc CEO Caroline Hadfield to develop a "modern beauty brand" modeled after ready-to-wear fashion. "Instead of launching 50 products, I wanted a tight edit," she explains of the first 6-piece collection, which will be followed by new innovations in upcoming seasons. "I feel like that's the modern way of launching a brand in 2021 — we're actually calling the first drop our 'Modern Essentials' collection. Plus, it allows us to get each product right."
The Rose Inc. Modern Essentials collection includes Huntington-Whiteley's everyday must-haves, including two skin-care products designed specifically to help clear and prevent adult acne. "I've had acne-prone skin my entire adult life, so I've been on a quest since the age of about 16 to figure out how to manage that," Huntington-Whiteley explains. "Over the years, I've built out my own research, but these are the two skin-care products give me the most instant results: an AHA toner and then a beautiful hydrating serum-meets-primer."
As for the makeup, there are four different products (and two brushes). "We have a cream blush, a lip product, a brow gel, and a does-it-all concealer," Huntington-Whiteley adds, crediting the concealer as her favorite product in the line. "Since we locked the formula down, I have not been using any foundation. It has a chubby doe foot, so I dot mine all over my face where I want coverage. Then I use our brush to just blend. It has this lovely blurring effect, but it leaves the skin looking like your own skin, but with this velvet luminosity."
Rose Inc. is available for pre-order now, and will exclusively be available in the US at Sephora, Sephora.com and Roseinc.com on August 27th.
