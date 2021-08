Katie Holmes’ Latest Look Includes A J.Lo-Approved Quarantine Wardrobe Staple

The true winning component of Holmes’ ensemble is the fact that, prior to her wearing the quarantine-ready sweatshirt, Jennifer Lopez was spotted on a handful of occasions sporting the exact same one. In fact, the Hustlers star owns the Champion sweatshirt in three different colorways, including red, pink, and black. We first saw Lopez in the baby pink version of the crewneck in June 2018, when she posted a photo of herself in the style, as well as floral-print leggings by Niyama Sol, post-workout. In October that year, she wore the sweatshirt in red to watch the 2018 World Series, before throwing on the black, Holmes-approved alternative in November for a gym session.