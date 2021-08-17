Listen Up, Students: This Amazon Audible Deal Is For You

Listen up, students. (Literally.) Amazon is currently running a major back-to-school promotion for anyone interested in streaming the world's largest selection of audiobooks, podcasts, exclusive originals, and more. From today through September 30th, students can get three months free of Audible Premium Plus (normally $14.95 per month) as well as three free audio titles that'll be yours to keep forever. Here's what you need to know about scoring the deal. Let's start with the basics.
What is Audible Plus?
If you're not familiar, Audible is a membership service offering all sorts of audio entertainment, whether you're looking to take a break or learn something new...anytime, anywhere. In addition to streaming through your phone or computer, you can listen to Audible through Alexa-enabled devices, compatible Fire tablets, Kindles, Sonos devices, and more.
How do Audible Plus credits work?
The primary benefit of the Audible membership is one credit that can be used to buy a new title every month. Don't like a book? You can exchange it for a new title for up to a year. Any books purchased with credits are yours to keep forever. Members also get access to the Plus Catalog of Audible originals, podcasts, and titles for unlimited streaming. (In other words, you're never going to run out of things to listen to, even if you powered through the audiobook for Felix Ever After.)
How to unlock the Audible Prime Student discount...
If you like the sound of that, here's what you need to know about unlocking the student deal for yourself: The promotion is available to Prime Students only. If you're not already enrolled, Prime Student members get the service free for a trial period of six months. After that, you'll be eligible to receive a discount on Amazon Prime at half price for $6.49 a month (normally $12.99 per month plus taxes, or $119 per year plus taxes). In addition to a hefty discount, students also get access to exclusive deals and discounts like the current Audible Premium Plus promotion. So, if your ears are itching for listening material, this is not a deal you want to miss.
For your free six-month trial of Amazon Prime Student, sign up here.
