Is The Bachelor Franchise Getting Sloppy With Its Editing?

But that wasn’t the only instance of Frankenbiting fans found. “I’m usually not the best at noticing when dialogue is spliced but this week’s episode was OTT [over the top],” said one Reddit user after the Week 5 episode . The viewer noticed the pitch of Michael A.’s voice noticeably changed when he said Blake’s name while talking about who had roses going into the cocktail party, indicating that two separate sentences he said had been combined. In the same episode, Hunter “snorted” in a talking head (also known as an ITM, or “In The Moment” interview), without moving his face. “I rewinded numerous times and listened with my eyes closed and it’s clear as day that these sound bites are cropped in from elsewhere,” the user continued. “I’m taken aback by the shamelessness of this editing. Also kind of embarrassed if it’s always been this way and I’m just now noticing.”