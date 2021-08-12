The Best Summer-To-Fall Styles From Reformation’s 40%-Off Sale

Perennial cool-girl fashion brand Reformation has come through with a surprise end-of-summer sale you simply can't snooze on. Right now, select styles are up to 40% off online and in stores. It means you best hurry and rack up all the prettiest dresses, butt-hugging jeans, party-ready shoes, WFH loungewear, and even those cute swimsuits you've been eyeing all season — at a slick deal.
Consider it a twofer event: it's your last chance to score this year's most bangin' summer duds and an apt opportunity to kickstart your transition-into-fall shopping. Check out our picks ahead, then feel free to go click-crazy on the site's Sale section. There are plenty of beauts to score.
