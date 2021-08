American Cheese Is Good, Actually

The American cheese hate always starts with the Brits. (And yes, @ellegist appears to be based in London.) I’m sorry to bring this up, but the British have been bitter since the American Revolution. Guys, it’s time to move on. We didn’t want to be under your rule anymore! We had legitimate reasons, and you know what? I think it was the right choice for both of us. Americans have moved past this, which you can tell by our willingness to compliment England and its people where it’s due, such as on the lovely accents, The Spice Girls , and Cadbury’s chocolate. It’s time for them to show us the same courtesy, and stop ragging on Americans for our objectively tasty cheese. It’s obvious what’s going on, and honestly, it’s getting a little embarrassing. (I know there are plenty of Americans who hate on American cheese, and to them I would say: Do you really feel that way, or do you think saying you hate AC makes you seem more cultured? You’re playing right into their hands.)