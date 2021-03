The Twisted Story Of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Shrimp Tails & Topanga Lawrence

You still with me? Because this is about to get even weirder. In a plot twist that we never saw coming, Twitter users were shocked to learn that Karp is no mere man on the internet: He is married to Danielle Fishel, also known as Topanga Lawrence from Boy Meets World , also known as every straight man on Hinge's first celebrity crush. The pair were married in 2018 and have a son together. And it was perhaps this discovery that caused us to collectively lose our minds. Even Karp found the entire situation ripe for some 2021 bingo combination.