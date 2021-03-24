The Twisted Story Of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Shrimp Tails & Topanga Lawrence

But Karp was not convinced. In fact, he's currently waiting on a carcinologist to test the pieces. Why? Because in that same box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Karp also found what appears to be dental floss as well as black marks baked into the cereal that he fears may be rat feces. According to the writer, he bought a two-pack of the cereal, and on the second bag of cereal, Karp noticed what appeared to be clear tape on the bottom, leading him to suspect that the boxes could have been tampered with.