‘We’re Not At Equal Opportunities Yet’: Olympian Adeline Gray On The Gender Gap In Wrestling

“We just don't have as many women who wrestle yet. There's not as many wrestling competitions or as many teams. There's not as many camps or duals. There are some great organizations out there trying. Freestyle wrestling is an emerging sport status in the D1 level now. But we really need to get enough investment dollars to keep women in the sport. And it's a cultural shift. We lose so many young women at the puberty age. Some of it's just access to equipment, knowing when to get a sports bra, knowing when to wear a tampon. There's just some basic questions that I, as a female, was lucky enough to find some role models I could talk to about those issues and not have them be a reason why I couldn't wrestle.