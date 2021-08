‘We’re Not At Equal Opportunities Yet’: Olympian Adeline Gray On The Gender Gap In Wrestling

“I grew up wrestling boys on my wrestling team and — although there are a few teams out there that have full wrestling teams where they're able to train and compete with other women — most of the country's still girls wrestling boys. And there is a piece of it where I think women very often get both over-sexualized and under-sexualized. For some reason, we are very okay with two boys going out there and wrestling. But when it becomes mixed gender, people start to get a little bit pervy and weird about it. I never really understood it because it was normal. I grew up wrestling guys. It was just what I did all the time. And so every time I stepped on the mat, I asked that young man to treat me as an athlete. And we're still fighting for that right. We're kind of still fighting to be out of this box of femininity. We're only supposed to do certain things. We're not supposed to be aggressive. We're not supposed to be strong. But we're breaking through some of those barriers.”