Olympians Are Experiencing A Mental Health Crisis. Does Anyone Care?

Once word came that the Tokyo Games would be moved to summer 2021, many athletes had to ask themselves if it was sustainable for them to keep up with their intense training now that their events were more than a year away, says Jessica Bartley , PsyD, LCSW, who was hired as the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s first director of mental health services in September. In the spring of 2020, Dr. Bartley hadn’t joined the USOPC yet, but had done contract work as a clinical sport psychologist with USA Karate and worked with USA Track & Field athletes. At the time, she had discussions with a number of athletes about whether they were willing to train for yet another year. “There were athletes who put off school or starting a family, so [we had to have] very candid conversations and ask, ‘What do these athletic goals mean for you and what do they mean for you in the grand scheme of life?’” Dr. Bartley says.