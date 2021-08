I Took A Delta-8 Gummy Before Going On A Run. Things Got Weird — Really Weird

I asked Dr. Gerdeman for a second opinion on the Anresco COAs, and he confirmed that the lab results showed that the Delta-8 “flower” product was over the legal Delta-9 limit, and added that although the gummies technically weren’t over, “ with edibles , there is actually tremendous leeway on the legal limits, which most regulators I think have not yet gotten a grasp of.” He says the issue is the 0.3% limit typically refers to percent by weight. Gummies are heavy, especially compared to the relative weight of a THC molecule. So one gummy could have 10 mg or more of Delta-9 THC — an amount that could get you pretty darn high — but still come in under the 0.3% limit. “Part of me thinks it’s amusing as a loophole, but I have problems with a lack of consumer information,” Dr. Gerdeman says. “A THC edible won’t kill you, but it can be seriously inebriating and distressing. It’s clearly not what the U.S. Congress intended to legalize with the 2018 Farm Bill.”