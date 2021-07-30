Rihanna Taps An All-Black Women Biker Gang For The Latest Savage X Fenty Campaign

On Friday, Rihanna released the August campaign for her size-inclusive lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, and its stars aren’t who you might expect. (Then again, it’s Rihanna we’re talking about, and nothing she does is expected.) Tapped to model the 100-plus-piece collection of bras and panties was Caramel Curves, a women-only biker gang made up of Black mothers, small business owners, and community leaders who live in New Orleans. “The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” the “Work” singer-turned-designer, who happens to be a motorcycle enthusiast herself, said in a press release.
For the campaign, five women from Caramel Curves — cofounders Nakosha “Coco” Smith and Shanika “Tru” Beatty, as well as president Andrea “Hoodpriss” Shepherd and members Tierra “Choosy” Thomas, Kimberly “Karma” Gilbert, and Dezel “First Lady Fox” Hayness — dressed in lingerie looks from the August collection to cruise around their city on two wheels (when they’re taking a break from popping wheelies). Showcased in the campaign were an orange bra-and-panty set paired with matching biker gloves and fishnet tights, an all-black slip dress worn with lace tights and opera gloves, and a flower-print bra-and-panty set, also with matching elbow-length gloves.
Also included in the new collection, though not shown on the ladies of Caramel Curves: lime green bustiers made of satin and lace that come with matching garter belts, sky blue pajama short sets with butterfly-shaped sheer nipple cut-outs, and matching sets in Barney purple — all of which are available in sizes XS to 3X and 32A to 42H.
Join the Caramel Curves by shopping the collection in full on Sunday, August 1, on savagex.com. In the meantime, watch the campaign video, starring the all-female, all-Black biker gang, below.