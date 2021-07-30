Taylor Swift Made Her Way To The Olympics (Sort Of)

Taylor Swift has officially made her Olympics debut. Well, kind of. Listen, would I believe it if the pop star, on top of everything else, somehow managed to snag a gold on the uneven bars? Sure. (Though she’s taller, so volleyball is probably more her speed). But no, Swift’s foray into sports consisted of a promo spot that she narrated and soundtracked for NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The promo is mainly in support of Team USA’s women’s all-around gymnastics competitors Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey (the alternate for Simone Biles), which shows footage of the athletes and their teammates practicing and laughing together in a gym. “Life can surprise you,” Swift narrates as the title track of 2020's Evermore, which also features Bon Iver, plays. “It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you. They didn’t expect this to be the story, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t ready for the spotlight."
She continues: “They’ve worked for this. They’ve dreamed about this. They belong here. So don’t be surprised as the story takes flight from here in the women’s all-around in Tokyo."
The hype basically worked, as Lee won gold in the women’s gymnastics all-arounds that took place on July 29.
Swift also narrated another promo for the U.S. women's national soccer team, soundtracked by her Lover single "You Need To Calm Down," as they continue on their quest for gold at the Olympics.
The singer may not be competing for a gold medal, but she has been involved in a heated competition of her own, as she works to fully gain control of all of her music. So far, she has already re-recorded Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and is rumored to be releasing 1989 next, all in hope of barring record executive Scooter Braun — who bought her masters in 2019 and then sold them to an investment firm the next year for $300 million — from profiting off of her work.
Using these particular two songs, which come off of albums that Braun doesn't own, is an automatic win for Swift. Now, hopefully, her support will boost a few others to get up on that podium.