Taylor Swift Is Bringing An Ex Out Of The Vault In A Brand New Song

Just because Taylor Swift is a mature 31-year-old who writes about fictional towns and World War II doesn't mean she can't let the Old Taylor peek her head in every once in a while. Enter “Mr. Perfectly Fine," the latest song the singer has brought out of "the vault" ahead of the April 9 release of her re-recorded Fearless album. The previously unreleased track is part of Swift's classic, deliciously petty breakup canon — and she knows it.
“Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE’,” Swift wrote on Twitter as the song dropped.
Because 2008's Fearless was widely regarded by fans as Swift's Joe Jonas Breakup Era (see "Forever & Always"), fans believe that this song is also about the Jonas brother. The song is about an ex who acted unbothered and casual about their split — who can forget the infamous alleged 25-second phone call?
“Hello Mr. ‘Perfectly fine’/How's your heart after breaking mine?/Mr. ‘Always at the right place at the right time,’ baby/Hello Mr. ‘Casually cruel’/Mr. ‘Everything revolves around you’/I've been Miss ‘Misery’ since your goodbye/And you're Mr. ‘Perfectly fine,’” Swift sings in the chorus.
Like Swift herself, fans on the internet are basking in the Old Taylor nostalgia, making jokes about Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, noted Swiftie. The Game of Thrones star gave "Mr. Perfectly Fine" her seal of approval, writing on her Instagram, "It's not NOT a bop." Swift reposted Turner's praise on her own account, replying "forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north."
It feels okay to joke about this all now (we hope) because 2021 Taylor is living her best life. On folkore's "Invisible String," Swift says that she and Jonas are so cool, in fact, that she bought him and Turner a gift when they recently welcomed their first child ("Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.) And in the biggest of reconciliations, Swift gave a standing ovation to her ex Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammys.
It's nice to know that this new era of Swift is about avoiding mess and building bridges — but also leaving room for a little drama.
