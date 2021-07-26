When A Person Dies From COVID, It’s Okay To Tell The Truth About Who They Were

Harmon may very well have been one of those people, but that doesn't change the fact that he also did make fun of the vaccine and did mock people who decided to follow the science and get vaccinated. He indulged in those talking points and proudly regurgitated them to his over 600 Twitter followers. He knowingly and happily disregarded the lives and well-being of others by refusing to take COVID-19 seriously. It may be true that the article about his death didn't portray this in a flattering light, but the only way to have done that would have been by not telling his story at all.