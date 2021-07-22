The summer of skin is well underway, but actress Margot Robbie is doing her best to support the puffy shoulder-pad trend.
On Wednesday, the I,Tonya actress paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a white mini dress with black polka dots and stay-away-from-me shoulder pads. Lest anyone confuse the Magda Butrym dress for a relic from the Reagan era, it also included a chest cut-out, one of summer’s biggest trends, and a rose-like embellishment on top.
Although the ‘90s and early ‘00s are the season’s biggest style inspirations, the ‘80s-like oversized shoulders were one of the biggest trends on the spring 2021 runways. Thanks to designers like Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Isabel Marant, assertive shoulders became the focal point, with labels taking inspiration from the post-Depression era garments by Elsa Schiaparelli.
While the shoulder padded tank top was all over Instagram back in 2019, shoulder pads are shaping up to be less casual. This past spring, celebs like Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Ciara donned shoulder pads embedded in blazers, coats, shirts, and jumpsuits, proving that the tailoring-heavy trend can also be versatile.
Shoulder pads are also an extension of one of the biggest trends coming up for fall: statement sleeves. Throughout award season this spring, celebrities had fun with balloon, oversized, and cape-like sleeves, while designers like Schiaparelli, Gucci, and Burberry explored the trend on the runways.