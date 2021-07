Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starring the show's resident diva and restauranteur that focuses on the professional and personal lives of the staff working at her bevy of L.A. restaurants. Over the course of the past eight seasons, we've watched Vanderpump and her motley crew of young staff go through highs and lows, almost always delivering on the drama that Bravo shows are known for. Unfortunately, the last season of Pump Rules took things a step too far; at the peak of widespread racial tension and uprisings against bigotry, a number of cast members on the show were booted for problematic and racist behavior , resulting in a major cast shakeup.