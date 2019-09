If you watched Vanderpump Rules on Monday, you might be wondering about the status of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in 2019 . There's no denying that the pair, who recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, have a lot of fun together. But tensions rise when major life decisions, like the idea of Tom & Ariana buying a house and having kids , come up once again. In this week's episode, Madix mentions she is over renting in Los Angeles and craves "the financial independence that comes from getting a house and owning property." Kudos to her for knowing what she wants and working to accomplish her goal. And despite what you may have heard, millennials are buying homes (they're just more selective about their investments), and that includes Millennial couple Tom & Ariana, who did get their house . But not without some drama first.