At 10 years old, Willow Smith launched her music career with the now-iconic single "Whip My Hair." Now, more than a decade later, Smith paid a dramatic physical homage to the song and the metamorphosis of her music career by shaving her head onstage while performing "Whip My Hair."
The virtual performance is streaming now on Facebook Watch as part of a new 45-minute documentary series, Willow In Concert, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the singer's new punk album "Lately I Feel Everything."
In the Facebook Watch video, Smith talks about how her music career has evolved over the past decade. Though she now considers her music "harder" and more "rock n' roll," she still resonates with the spirit of "Whip My Hair."
"When I made 'Whip My Hair,' I didn't really know that it was an important thing," Smith says. "I was just expressing myself. Young Willow was just so fearless; she was just like, 'I'm gonna do it however it needs to be done and if you don't like it, I'm sorry.' The core idea of 'Whip My Hair' is the core idea of all of my music. The genre changes, but I'm saying the same thing: I want to be promoting positivity. I want to be promoting expression."
In the spirit of creativity, change, and self-expression, Smith decided to close the concert by shaving her head while performing her 2010 hit. "This is going to be the third time in my life shaving my head," she narrates in the video. (The first time was in 2012 during the "Whip My Hair" tour, and the second being in March of last year during an artistic exhibition). "I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing, and this is definitely one of those moments."