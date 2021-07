Coke Zero Is Changing Its Flavor & We Are Upset

According to Coca-Cola's press release , the new Coke Zero will contain the same ingredients, and its nutritional value will remain the same. But, this new version will "optimize" the taste of the drink. "Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we're focused on continuous improvement to give fans the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want — with zero sugar or calories — offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative, consumer-centric marketing yet," Rafael Prandini, a trademark lead at Coca-Cola, said in a press release. The new product will start appearing on shelves this month. The biggest question here is, why?