This story was originally published on April 20, 2017.
Coca-Cola's popular "Share A Coke" campaign is back for another summer, with a twist. This year, it's called "Share An Ice Cold Coke" (because, of course, you want it to be ice cold!) And, as in past years, Coca Cola is expanding the selection of names available. For the first time in the U.S., the bottles will also include last names, doubling our chances of making our soda breaks personalized. You'll also be able to find the names on more bottles. Two new flavors — Coca-Cola Life and Cherry Coke — will join classic, Diet, and Coke Zero in the campaign.
Advertisement
“By extending ‘Share a Coke’ across five Coca-Cola products, we’re giving people more great tasting choices and ways to share and enjoy simple moments together this summer,” said Stuart Kronauge, a senior Vice President at Coca-Cola, in a press release.
Since cold soda and hot summer months go hand-in-hand, Coke will also be releasing limited-edition red, white, and blue packaging just in time for the Fourth of July. More than just patriotic window dressing, the designs are part of an ongoing partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO), a nonprofit that serves U.S. troops and their families.
The "Share An Ice Cold Coke" bottles will be available in retailers nationwide starting in May. For those of us who probably won't be finding our names on a bottle any time soon, you can always personalize your own glass bottle at ShareACoke.com.
Advertisement