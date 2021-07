The Very Tan Outer Banks S2 Trailer Takes Danger To A New Level (& Country)

Easier said than done, unfortunately, because chaos follows John B. and Sarah to the Bahamas and all the way back to the Outer Banks, where the pair is able to reunite with the rest of the Pogues. Hot on their trail is Sarah's shady father Ward ( Charles Esten ) and his son Rafe (Drew Starkey) — the real killer that the local police should be after — who are still in hot pursuit of the legendary gold. Basically, we're anticipating more drama, more shenanigans, and possible a few more murders. Anything goes on the banks, really.