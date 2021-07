Tennessee Is Halting All Vaccine Outreach For Kids Because Republicans Are A Death Cult

Throughout the pandemic, kids have been considered low-risk for death or hospitalization. But Europe has warned that the Delta variant caused a spike in cases among younger people, and in the U.S., more extreme cases are going up in states with low vaccination rates: On Wednesday, CBS News reported that seven children in Mississippi are now hospitalized . Two are on ventilators. And Tennessee, a state lagging behind with just 38.1% of its population fully immunized, has seen a 429% increase in cases over the past 14 days, according to data from The New York Times . Any efforts to halt vaccination could jeopardize the state's chances of reaching anything resembling herd immunity.