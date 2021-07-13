In his recent GQ Magazine interview, Jason Sudeikis not only spoke about the success of and his personal connection to the second season of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, but also opened up about his split with ex Olivia Wilde. The SNL actor told GQ’s Zach Baron that he and Wilde broke up after a seven year engagement in November 2020; in January 2021, photos of Wilde and Harry Styles walking hand in hand at a wedding surfaced.
Sudeikis told GQ he is still processing the breakup. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he said. While Sudeikis has had an eventful year — in February, he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his leading role in Ted Lasso (he was also nommed for an Emmy) in which he plays an American football coach leading a professional football in England despite his lack of experience — the comedian is trying to figure out what the end of his relationship means in the grand scheme of life’s lessons. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it,” he explained.
Sudeikis’ revelations come after new photos of Styles and Wilde vacationing on a yacht in Italy went viral earlier this month, and rumors about his own dating life started stirring. Styles and Wilde met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, a physiological thriller directed by Wilde, starring Styles alongside Florence Pugh, and have been spending time together since. Sudeikis and Wilde, who dated for almost a decade, share two children together, 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.