Jason Sudeikis May Be Dating His Ted Lasso Co-Star

The pair has reportedly "[known] each other from many years ago," likely striking up a friendly relationship while working on the sets of Horrible Bosses 2 (2014). The project that reunited them, Ted Lasso, stars Sudeikis as the eponymous football coach who becomes a fish out of water after unexpectedly taking up a job coaching a premier soccer team AFC Richmond across the pond. Hazell also stars on the show as Bex, the girlfriend of the man who owns Lasso's team. We'll be getting more of the new couple on the upcoming second season of Ted Lasso . Maybe Hazell will even get some of Lasso's biscuit cookies.