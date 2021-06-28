Jason Sudeikis May Be Dating His Ted Lasso Co-Star

It's been almost a year since Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called it quits after nine years of dating (and a seven-year engagement), but the Hollywood exes haven't missed a beat and are moving on. Wilde is famously dating her Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles, and Sudeikis with a familiar face from his sports comedy Ted Lasso.
Just months after splitting from Sudeikis, Wilde raised speculation that she was dating the actor and singer after being photographed holding hands with him while attending a wedding in Montecito, California. She and Styles are rumored to be "very happy" and "very serious," but the filmmaker is noticeably keeping mum about the new romance. The Horrible Bosses actor doesn't seem to be keeping to the same level of secrecy that his ex-fiancée is maintaining, however; a source close to Sudeikis has shared that he is indeed dating again after ending his long-term relationship.
Sudeikis' casual romance with English model Keeley Hazell was first revealed by sources close to the stars in February 2021, and things are clearly still going strong. The actors, who are currently working together on Apple+'s Ted Lasso, were photographed hanging out in New York City over the weekend, and another insider confirmed to PEOPLE that Sudeikis and Hazell are now an item.
The pair has reportedly "[known] each other from many years ago," likely striking up a friendly relationship while working on the sets of Horrible Bosses 2 (2014). The project that reunited them, Ted Lasso, stars Sudeikis as the eponymous football coach who becomes a fish out of water after unexpectedly taking up a job coaching a premier soccer team AFC Richmond across the pond. Hazell also stars on the show as Bex, the girlfriend of the man who owns Lasso's team. We'll be getting more of the new couple on the upcoming second season of Ted Lasso. Maybe Hazell will even get some of Lasso's biscuit cookies.