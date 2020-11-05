You Won’t Be Seeing Harry Styles & The Cast Of Don’t Worry, Darling Any Time Soon

After an industry-wide shut down in response to the global pandemic forced a number of television shows and films to temporarily stall their work, most productions are up and running in a coronavirus-friendly manner. Unfortunately, the pandemic isn’t over, and one of Hollywood’s most anticipated projects just hit another wall.
Deadline reports that production of star-studded film Don’t Worry, Darling has officially been paused because someone on set tested positive for COVID-19 during a round of routine testing. It is alleged that the positive diagnosis was not of anyone in the cast, but to make sure that no one else came in contact with the person, the higher ups made the call to immediately pause the production. While the news of the delay is unfortunate, it’s only for two weeks — the amount of time mandated for coronavirus quarantine. Should they find that no one else on set has tested positive after the quarantine period, filming will resume as normal.
Don’t Worry, Darling is only a month into production, but the film is already a hot topic thanks to its A-list ensemble cast, led by director Olivia Wilde. Florence Pugh has been cast as the lead, and Harry Styles will star across her in an undisclosed role. The pair will also be joined on screen by Chris Pine, KiKi Layne (The Old Guard), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades) and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth).
Not too much is known about the plot of Don't Worry, Darling just yet; it's said to be a psychological thriller and period film about a dark secret being kept in a close-knit 1950s California community. Wilde and her her Booksmart partner Katie Silberman also penned the script, adapting it from a screenplay written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke.
This cast is B A N A N A S. I’m the happiest director in the world. To say that I’m honored/excited/elated/shitting myself would be a massive understatement. https://t.co/1j7vDpelou— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 24, 2020
"This cast is B A N A N A S," Wilde tweeted when the movie was first announced in April. "I’m the happiest director in the world. To say that I’m honored/excited/elated/shitting myself would be a massive understatement."