Jamie Lynn Spears’ “Broke-Ass” Is Not On Britney’s Payroll

Since Spears’ hearing, Larry Rudolph, her manager of 25 years, has resigned in a statement obtained by Deadline . “As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career,” he explained. “And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” He closed with his enduring support for his former client claiming he will “be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.” Later that same day, Spears’ lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III also asked the court to resign