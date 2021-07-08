Jamie Lynn Spears’ “Broke-Ass” Is Not On Britney’s Payroll

Jamie Lynn Spears is once again shutting down rumors, and this time it’s in regard to her sister’s payroll.
The Zoey 101 star took to social media to tell everyone she is not on older sister Britney Spears’ payroll and has no stake in Britney’s life decisions — despite being named trustee of her sister’s fortune per documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight (ET). According to Cosmopolitan, Lynn posted a screenshot on her Instagram stories of a headline titled, “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll" followed by her response, “facts…now leave my broke-ass alone."
This recent response from Lynn thickens the plot of Spear’s conservatorship that launched the #FreeBritney movement. Following Spears’ emotional address on June 23, in which she said, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” fans speculated Spears’ little sister was more involved in the singer’s conservatorship than previously known. Lynn took to social media to defend herself, posting a series of videos on her Instagram story expressing her support for Spears. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a [#FreeBritney] hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” Lynn stated. But fans of Spears were not buying it and claimed Lynn only made the comments because Netflix was being pressured by the public to remove her from their Sweet Magnolia’s series.
The family members who are on Spears’ payroll, though, have received a lot of money during the 13-year conservatorship. Last month, both The New York Times and the New Yorker reported on the financial gain Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne, and brother Bryan experienced due to her arrangement. Notably, her father remains in control of her nearly $60 million fortune. “The laws need to change,” Spears said of her financial situation due to conservatorship laws. “What state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them and saying, ‘You can’t spend your money unless you do what we want you to do.’ And I’m paying them.”
Since Spears’ hearing, Larry Rudolph, her manager of 25 years, has resigned in a statement obtained by Deadline. “As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career,” he explained. “And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” He closed with his enduring support for his former client claiming he will “be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.” Later that same day, Spears’ lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III also asked the court to resign.