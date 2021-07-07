Jelly Sandals Are Back, According To The Crocs x Benefit Cosmetics New Collab

The collaboration — dropping July 13 — features two new pink styles from the brands, including a clog and slide. In true Benefit Cosmetics fashion, the brand gave Crocs’ signature styles a joyful look with jelly-like texture and pink glitter. The duo is also dropping new Jibbitz™ charms to adorn the new styles, including a Benefit-branded compact case (with a real mirror!), a “Laughter Is The Best Cosmetic” (Benefit’s motto since 1976) trinket, and red-hued lips.