The Olympics Don’t Care About Black Athletes. They Never Did.

But, Lehmann's response is a symptom of what happens when systemic racism is ignored and perpetuated — and that's exactly what's happening within the Olympics. The IOC's rules, which led to multiple Black women athletes being suspended, disqualified, or unable to use the appropriate athletic gear, are being used to perpetuate anti-Black racism and are enforced in a manner that keeps Black women on the sidelines, without a chance to take home the gold. At the Olympic trials, Richardson became the fastest woman in the world. There isn't a rule in the world that can undo that.