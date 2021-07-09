The Witch In Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Wants More Than Her Hand Back

Shadysiders are pariahs to their wealthier Sunnyside counterparts who go as far to accuse Ziggy of being a witch in the summer of 1978. The witch has become the go-to insult for anyone who is different. Let’s guess that like Ziggy, Sarah wasn't actually a witch, just a victim of a witch hunt. Now it's Deena's turn to find out who really set Shadyside on such a dangerous path before the witch strikes again.